Chinese Pakory! Add a different flavor to your dining table this Ramadan

With China and Pakistan’s bonds strengthening more and more with each passing day, use of Chinese ingredients and food items are gaining popularity in the country rapidly.



After several Chinese cuisines became a norm around Pakistani dinner tables, another dish has come as an addition to the Chinese menu called Chinese Pakoray, that combine the flavors of the two countries, giving birth to a new food item that blends the taste buds of the two neighboring countries.

In the month of Ramadan, Pakoray have become a staple diet for all Pakistani households and eateries, over the years and now this fusion of two cultures is slowly garnering immense popularity as well.

Ingredients:

Flour cauliflower, potatoes, onions, capsicums, red peppers, eggplant, cumin powder, salt, lemon juice, water, oil and Chinese salt.

Method:

Mix flour, cumin powder, salt, red pepper, lemon juice and water. Cut eggplants into small cubes without peeling off the skin. Separate cauliflowers and finely chop onions and capsicum as well. Now dust flour onto all the sliced vegetables.

Heat oil in a pot and add the vegetables into the paste made earlier. Next, fry the vegetables in the hot oil and wait till they take a golden brown color.