Watch: Fight breaks out between two groups of Umrah pilgrims at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD: Two groups of pilgrims indulged in a brutal fistfight at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.
A video of the incident circulating on the social media shows the pilgrims lunging at and pummeling each other with punches.
To make matters worse, a group of people who arrived at the airport to receive their friends and family also jumped in.
Identities of the men involved in the fight were not immediately known.
Distant screams of women are also audible in the video.
Social media users deplored the lack of tolerance in the pilgrims who just returned from Islam's holiest sites in the holy month of Ramazan.
Comments