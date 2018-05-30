Wed May 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Watch: Fight breaks out between two groups of Umrah pilgrims at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD: Two groups of pilgrims indulged in a brutal fistfight at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

A video of the incident circulating on the social media shows the pilgrims lunging at and pummeling each other with punches.

To make matters worse, a group of people who arrived at the airport to receive their friends and family also jumped in.

Identities of the men involved in the fight were not immediately known.

Distant screams of women  are also audible in the video.

Social media users deplored the lack of tolerance in  the   pilgrims who just returned from Islam's holiest sites in the holy month of Ramazan. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

'Nawan Ayan Ae Sonhia': Veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi to join PTI

'Nawan Ayan Ae Sonhia': Veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi to join PTI
Soaring temperatures pace up glacial melt in Pakistan's north

Soaring temperatures pace up glacial melt in Pakistan's north
Ali Siddiqui assumes charge as Pak Ambassador to US

Ali Siddiqui assumes charge as Pak Ambassador to US
PKLI successfully conducts first kidney transplant

PKLI successfully conducts first kidney transplant
Load More load more