Thu May 31, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

'Where it all began': Mehwish Hayat shares flashback snap of 6-year old self

Mehwish Hayat on Monday shared flashback snap of her 6 years old self in which the Pakistani actress  is unrecognizable  .

She shared the photo with her 1.4 million followers on the photosharing app Instagram. 

"Hunting through old photo albums, one comes across some real gems " the Punjab Nahi Jaun Ge actress wrote .

According to the actress, the  photo is from her first TV commercial for bubble gum.

"This was my first ever TV commercial for a bubble gum. A shy awkward 6 year old little Rajasthani girl standing on a clean and beautiful Seaview beach, little did she know the rollercoaster that lay ahead. A defining moment in my life ... where it all began,"she said.



Comments

