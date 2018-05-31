'Where it all began': Mehwish Hayat shares flashback snap of 6-year old self

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mehwish Hayat on Monday shared flashback snap of her 6 years old self in which the Pakistani actress is unrecognizable .
She shared the photo with her 1.4 million followers on the photosharing app Instagram.
"Hunting through old photo albums, one comes across some real gems " the Punjab Nahi Jaun Ge actress wrote .
According to the actress, the photo is from her first TV commercial for bubble gum.
"This was my first ever TV commercial for a bubble gum. A shy awkward 6 year old little Rajasthani girl standing on a clean and beautiful Seaview beach, little did she know the rollercoaster that lay ahead. A defining moment in my life ... where it all began,"she said.
