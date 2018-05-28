Sindh, KP assemblies dissolved





KARACHI: The Provincial assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand dissolved as they completed their five-year constitutional term on Monday.

During his farewell speech in the Sindh assembly, chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that whoever talks about dividing Pakistan is “our enemy”. “All patriotic citizens who live in this country are our people,” adding that he respects the masses who migrated [to Pakistan], however, the demand for division of Sindh province was ‘unjustified’. CM's comment was part of his clarification of his controversial statements made on May 22 .

While meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial assembly opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan on the issue of the caretaker chief minister remained inconclusive. But both leaders decided to hold more discussion on the issue.

It has also been learnt that CM Shah suggested the name of former provincial chief secretary Ghulam Ali Pasha and PPP leader Dr Qayyum Soomro for the slot of the caretaker provincial chief executive.

The opposition leader suggested the names of former Sindh home adviser Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, former federal minister Javed Jabbar and former provincial chief secretary Fazlur Rahman.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also completed its term midnight on Monday following a notification by provincial law secretary later regarding its dissolution. However, the farewell session could not be held because of a lack of quorum.

The assemblies of Punjab and Balochistan provinces are set to complete their five-year term on May 31 (Thursday).