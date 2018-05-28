Pakistan army orders Asad Durrani's name be put on ECL, launches probe into his book

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army chief spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that a formal court of inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general was ordered to launch a probe into the controversial book of former ISI chief Asad Durrani.

In a statement on Monday, DG ISPR said that the complement authority was also approached to place General Durrani’s name on the exit-control list (ECL).

“Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired was called at GHQ today to explain his position on recently launched book ‘Spy Chronicles’. A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. Competent authority approached to place his name on ECL,” Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

The statement came shortly after Lt-Gen (retd) Asad Durrani visited the GHQ and explained his position on “The Spy Chronicles’ a book he co-authored with ex-RAW head AS Dulat.

Pakistan army took strong exception to his book, saying that attribution made in it was taken as violation of military code of conduct.

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired being called in GHQ on 28th May 18. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel,” Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted on May 25.

The book had sparked a controversy in Pakistan, drawing angry reactions from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani.

Speaking to media persons in Islamabad, Mr Sharif called for an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the content of the book.

Separately, Raza Rabbani also questioned the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to write the book.

"It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book," Rabbani maintained.