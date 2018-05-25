Fri May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018

Military shows reservations on Asad Durrani’s book

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Military has expressed its reservations on the book written by former DG-ISI Asad Durrani, security sources said.

Durrani has been summoned to GHQ for clearing his position on the issue.

The sources further stated that the military said it was a violation of the military code of conduct.

It also said that various topics discussed in the book were contrary to the facts.

The controversial book titled "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and The Illusion of Peace" has been co-authored by former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Asad Durrani and the former chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) A S Dulat.

The book has discussed important issues between the two nations. It also sheds light on Kargil Operation, Abbottabad Operation against Osama bin Laden, arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed, Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

