KP-FATA merger bill tabled in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The amendment bill seeking merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Paktunkhwa has been tabled in the Senate for approval, a day after the National Assembly passed it with two-third majority.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is presiding over the session during which Law Minister Mehmood Bashir Virk presented the bill.

Government allies Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) continue to oppose the bill in the upper house of the parliament too.

According to Geo News, PTI chairman Imran Khan has asked his party lawmakers to ensure their presence in the Senate to help pass the historic amendment.

The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday passed the 31st Amendment in the Constitution with two-thirds majority for merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (Pata) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) province.

The Constitution (Thirty First Amendment) Bill, 2018 which required 228 votes for passage sailed through with 229 votes while one vote was cast at the time of division of votes.

Hence, one vote defined the majority decision in this case. The bill envisages an end to special powers of the President, governor and FCR.