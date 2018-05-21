Mon May 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 21, 2018

Khursheed Shah challenges PTI to implement 100-day plan

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that he would quit politics if PTI chairman Imran Khan implemented his 100-day plan.

“This is not a practical plan. At best, this can be called an election gimmick,” Shah said in a statement about PTI’s first 100-day plan. “There should be some reality in election claims. Imran Khan had a province where he could have implanted these reforms and proved his sincerity,” he noted.

Shah said PTI has made a tall claim of creating 10 million jobs but truth is its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhw could not give employment to 5000 people.

He said that the 100-day plan could be described as pre-poll rigging. “You announce a 100-day plan only if your party comes into power,” he said.

“If PTI wins, nobody will be able to accept their victory,” he added. 

