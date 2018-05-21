PPP shortlists two names for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: New names have surfaced for the caretaker Prime Minister a day before the government and opposition are expected to announce their pick for the top slot.

Geo TV quoted sources saying that five names are currently under consideration between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah .

The names being discussed are: former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain.

“Among the contenders, Dr Maleeha Lodhi and Dr Shamshad Akhtar are favourites for the job,” the channel reported.

If Akhtar is chosen as the caretaker prime minister, Lodhi will be made caretaker foreign minister.

The opposition leader will hold a meeting with PM Abbasi on Tuesday before they are to announce the name of the caretaker prime minister.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which a caretaker government will be installed to look after the affairs of the state before the new government is elected to power.

On the other hand, Khursheed Shah’s PPP has shortlisted two new names -- former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and former Pakistani envoy in US Jalil Abbas Jilani.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has reportedly telephoned Ashraf and Jilani to seek their consent for the job.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to chair a high-level meeting at Zardari House in Islamabad today to discuss issues pertaining to the caretaker setup.