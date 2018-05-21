Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win FA Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WEMBLEY, United Kingdom: Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to lift the FA Cup thanks to Eden Hazard´s penalty at Wembley on Saturday to salvage a hitherto disappointing season.
In what is still widely expected to be Chelsea manager Antonio Conte´s final game in charge, the Blues withstood a second-half onslaught from United after Hazard´s 22nd-minute spot-kick to ensure Jose Mourinho´s men end the season trophyless.
