Sat May 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nusrat Sehr Abbasi ordered out for showing shoe in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI:   Nusrat Sehr Abbasi, a female lawmaker belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PMLF), was ordered out of  the  Sindh Assembly after she   showed a shoe to  the  Deputy Speaker in a sign of defiance during a session of the house.

Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza said she would  call in Sergeant in Arms to maintain decorum of the house.

Shehlaz Raza said she would also request  Abbasi's party to not to consider her  as its candidate next time.

She said she would not allow the  "woman card" to be played in the house as the house has had enough  of that card.

Taking an exception to the  MPA, Shehla Raza asked  other women members to respond to Sehr Abbasi.

"Women on Treasury benches must respond  to the opposition's female lawmakers . Showing shoe is not a mistake,  it is a crime," the deputy speaker said.

"Today, Sehr Abbasi has made a bad name for her," she said.

TV footage showed Abbasi lifting her leg to display one of her shoes to the speaker.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Abbasi summons NSC to discuss border situation

PM Abbasi summons NSC to discuss border situation
Rao Anwar complains of AC's performance in hot court room

Rao Anwar complains of AC's performance in hot court room
PM Abbasi condemns Israel's violence in Gaza, calls for unity in Muslim world at OIC Summit

PM Abbasi condemns Israel's violence in Gaza, calls for unity in Muslim world at OIC Summit
Khurram Gandapur misbehaves with hostel girls

Khurram Gandapur misbehaves with hostel girls
Load More load more