US has assured action against Col Joseph: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that US defence attaché Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall involved in a fatal accident was allowed to leave Pakistan due to diplomatic immunity.

“The US has assured us that it will initiate criminal/administrative action against Col. Joseph in US courts,” the spokesman said in his weekly media briefing.

On the question regarding blood money in the case of Colonel Joseph, he said he has no information and asked media to contact Ministry of Interior for details.

The spokesman said that this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India was continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he said.

“We also condemn the unlawful detention of the Hurriyet leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Massrat Alam Bhat, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Dr. Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-din Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, 55-year-old, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen, as well as students and youth who are languishing in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India."

He said that the Government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian people also renews the call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.



In addition, he said Pakistan condemns the multiple missile attacks on Jazan and Riyadh by Houthi militia. "The successful interception of the missiles by the Saudi forces prevented loss of innocent lives and is commendable."

Pakistan reiterates its solidarity with Saudi leadership and people and stands by Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and threats against Harmain Sharifain.

