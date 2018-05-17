Banking timings in Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday notified the office and banking hours for the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as under:



For all working days, except Friday, the office hours for SBP, Development Finance Institutions and MicroFinance Institutions will be 08:00 a.m. to 02:15 p.m. without break and for Fridays it will be 08:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. without break.

The banking hours for all working days will be 08:00 a.m. to 01:45 p.m. without break.

On Friday, the time will be 08:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. without break.