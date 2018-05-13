Nawaz Sharif has endorsed Narendra Modi's narrative: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif has endorsed the anti-Pakistan narrative of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his controversial statement about the Mumbai terror attacks, said Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday.

“Questions are being raised about Pakistan at the international level owing to Nawaz Sharif’s statement,” Sherry Rehman told media persons in Islamabad.

“We have strong reservations with Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. Why didn’t he tell that India had failed to cooperate with Pakistan about the Mumbai terror attacks?” she said.

The PPP leader called for Nawaz Sharif to take back his statement and issue a clarification. “Nawaz Sharif thinks he is exempted from everything,” he said.

"Is Nawaz Sharif a political analyst who is giving such statements? We reject his statement. The Indian media is making a propaganda."

“Pakistan is a peaceful democratic country and our party will fight the case of Pakistan at the international level,” she said.

Ms Rehman said that Pakistan too wanted to take the Mumbai attacks trial to its logical conclusion but it was impossible without cooperation from India.

She said that Pakistan had become a target of powerful international forces.

To a question, he said that there was no sacred cow for the PPP in Pakistan.

"There is need to appoint a permanent foreign minister to present Pakistan's stance at the world's stage," she said.

Nawaz Sharif, she said, was behaving like a think-tank.

"We hope that Nawaz Sharif should act responsibly while building a narrative for his party."

Speaking on this occasion, PPP MNA Nafeesha Shah condemned Imran Khan's allegations that Rao Anwar was supported by Asif Ali Zardari.

"PTI's jalsa was a musical gala. I won't comment on this issue. But he made a comment about Asif Ali Zardari.," Ms Shah said. "People call Imran Khan Taliban Khan because he failed to build a single university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he had donated billions of rupees to a jihadi nursery."

The PPP MNA said that Imran Khan should first come clean on his character being a facilitator of non-state actors.