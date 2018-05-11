Defence Minister says India fanning terrorism in Pakistan through Afghan soil

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said India is fanning terrorism in Pakistan through the Afghan soil.



The minister was speaking to media here Thursday.

Dastgir said spreading fake news through media is also one of the strategies of India against Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Defence Minister went on to say New Delhi is committing ceasefire violations and targeting the innocent civilians at the Line of Control due to its vested interests. He said Pakistan Army is befittingly responding to the Indian unprovoked firing at LoC.

The Defence Minister said that defence cooperation between Pakistan and China is rapidly increasing.

He said said our civilians and armed forces have rendered unrivalled sacrifices in war on terror.

Now we have to reaffirm our commitment that no one will be allowed to reverse the gains in countering the terrorism, he asserted.

Also, Participating in the debate on the budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year in the National Assembly, Dastagir criticized NAB for launching the money laundering probe against Nawaz Sharif.

He questioned NAB’s actions and said that it’s clear they were targeting Nawaz.

Dastgir demanded a probe against NAB’s internal workings and processes of determining investigations such as this one.