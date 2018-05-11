Fri May 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Share

PTI cancels Waziristan jalsa due to ‘some highly important reasons’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced the cancellation of its Waziristan’s jalsa due to “some very highly important reasons.”

The opposition party was scheduled to hold a public meeting at Mir Ali Ground in South Waziristan on May 11.

In a press statement issued by the Central Media Secretariat, PTI said that Mir Ali jalsa has been cancelled due to some highly important reasons. No further details were given.

Imran Khan was to address the jalsa in Waziristan before traveling to Karachi on May 12. 

