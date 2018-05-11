Centrally contracted players can play only two leagues: PCB





LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has barred centrally contracted players from participating in more than two cricket leagues in a cricket season.

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the PCB’s committee formed to discuss various cricket matters at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Subhan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer PCB, Muddassar Nazar, Director Academies, Inzamamul Haq, Chief Selector, Haroon Rashid, Director Cricket Operations, Shakil Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to Chairman PCB, Saqib Irfan, Sr. Manager Domestic Cricket Operations attended the meeting .

The committee discussed rules for privately organized cricket, NOC policy for players participating in foreign leagues, proposed domestic cricket structure and existing cricket infrastructure and its uplifting/upgradation.

According to the PCB, rules for holding private league (s) have been made elaborately clear to the applicant(s) for clear understanding and applicant(s) will have to fully abide by the rules made for granting permission to hold private league(s) before issuing any NOC(s) to them.

As per the new rules, NOC policy for players participating in foreign leagues will now be enforced.

The centrally contracted players will be allowed to participate in two leagues only in a cricket season, it said. The non-contracted players are bound to play at least three domestic first class matches for them to be entitled to receive NOC.

Retired players do not need any NOC from PCB, however as per ICC rule they are bound to obtain NOC from PCB for two years from the date of their retirement.

To deal with special cases not covered under the rules, i.e,. for exceptions, a 4 member committee comprising Chairman, Chief Selector, Head Coach(Pakistan Team) and Director Cricket Operations will decide to issue NOC for players participation in any additional league.