Army Chief General Bajwa plays chess with a talented student

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth which is our real defence.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, a group of students from different public schools managed by Zindagi Trust, an organization striving to make holistic, quality education accessible to average Pakistani child met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

The Army Chief encouraged the youth to abreast themselves with latest developments in science, information technology and new disciplines to compete at international level.



As a good will gesture, the COAS also played chess game with a girl student.

These students apart from education have excelled in different sporting fields including cricket, football and chess.