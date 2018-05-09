

Watch Ranveer Singh dance heart out at Sonam Kapoor’s star-sprangled reception MUMBAI: Despite all controversies amongst Indian celebs that surface from time to time, Bollywood is like a big, united family that is bonded together strongly and Sonam Kapoor’s reception held last night was a proof enough of that.

It was a glitzy, star-studded affair for everyone belonging to the Indian film industry as they had gathered for the celebration of love that newly-turned bride, now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her beau Anand share, as the two tied the knot in holy matrimony Tuesday afternoon after dating for two years. While her wedding ceremony was held at a Bandra bungalow during the day, by the time it was reception, the entire tinsel town had geared up for a night full of fun, food, and frolic and obviously dance performances. As everyone danced the night away with Mika performing up-beat songs, there was one celeb that stood out amongst all: none other than B-town’s favourite, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer had put on his party animal avatar and danced like no one is watching, proving that he’s the most energetic, lively and fun heartthrob of the current celebrity-younger lot. Here are some of the video snippets of Ranveer’s dance performances we got our hands on, in which the 'Padmaavat' star danced till he dropped: Other highlights of the night were Bollywood greats Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan taking centre- stage to sing a duet, which the audiences relished alike.

Whereas, legendary filmmaker Karan Johar also presented a dance number on Sonam Kapoor's famed song 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.'







