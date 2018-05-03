Imran Khan says army helped Nawaz Sharif win 2013 polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has accused ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif of winning May 2013 elections with the help of army.

“I'm saying this with utmost responsibility that a brigadier from Punjab had supported the PML-N in the previous elections,” claimed Khan, in an exclusive interview with Geo News. "I call it ROs' elections because they had managed them to get favourable results in Punjab," he said.

To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif, not him, had been the blue-eyed boy of military and judiciary.



"This is the first time that army and judiciary are not with Nawaz Sharif and this is what is troubling him the most. Nawaz Sharif is not protesting because army is against him , he is resenting so because army is not with him."

He said that Nawaz Sharif's speeches showed he was unable to handle the pressure.

To a question, Khan said that there was no comparison between Nawaz Sharif and Nelson Mandela. "Mandela remained in jail for 27 years for the rights of his people while Sharif stands accused of stealing Rs300 billion."

Khan also offered to act as a mediator role between Pakistan army and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement.



"I have sympathy for the PTM and their demands, but this cannot be achieved by blaming the army. Human rights violations were bound to happen when the army was sent to tribal areas," he said.

"The PTM comprises of youngsters from the tribal areas who are angry at rights abuses and they are not wrong. I am ready to meet General Bajwa to address their grievances ."

"I was the first Pakistani politician to raise my voice for missing persons."

Responding to another question, he was of the view that elections could be delayed by a month or so.

“A hung parliament cannot benefit the country,” he added.

About the World Press Freedom Day, he said that the press was not free anywhere in the world.

"Can the US press write against the Israeli oppression Palestine? Can the Indian media write about human rights abuse in Kashmir? No," he said.

"I personally support the press freedom," added Khan.

The PTI chief evaded the question when asked by Mir whether he had met former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali. But he invited the disgruntled PML-N leader to join his party.

"Chaudhry Nisar has only two options. Either he can work under Maryam Nawaz against his conscience or he can form his own party which will be of no use. If Chaudhry Nisar is to do politics in Pakistan, he should join the PTI"

