PIA to start three new flights to China, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is planning to start three new flights to China and Saudi Arabia.

Spokesperson of the national flag carrier Mashood Tajwar told Radio Pakistan that PIA is intending to start a new flight for Chinese city Guangzhou and two flights for Taif and Al-Qasim cities of Saudi Arabia.

He said the new Islamabad International Airport is equipped with the latest facilities and can accommodate more flights.