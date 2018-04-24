Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dennis thinks Sania, Shoaib should name their child 'Kashmir'

After perfecting the art of trolling Indian cricket fans, Dennis seems to have sharpened his sense of humor too.

The Australian journalist was at his best when he reacted to Sania Mirza's Twitter post in which the tennis star seemed to announce her pregnancy and her intention to surname it Mirza-Malik.

"Congratulation!

You should name it "Kashmir", quipped Dennis Freedman.

He received some hilarious replies.

Here is the collection of some tweets:-



While some users  liked his suggestion, others came up with their  own.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in Quetta suicide attack

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in Quetta suicide attack
In memory of Sabeen Mehmud

In memory of Sabeen Mehmud
The News impact: CJP Nisar takes notice of blind lawyer’s plea who dreamt of becoming judge

The News impact: CJP Nisar takes notice of blind lawyer’s plea who dreamt of becoming judge
CJ says won't take salary until PWD employees get theirs

CJ says won't take salary until PWD employees get theirs
Load More load more