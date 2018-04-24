CJ says won't take salary until PWD employees get theirs

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said he would not take his salary until employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) receive theirs.

The chief justice was hearing a case regarding the non-payment of salaries to PWD employees.

He ordered that his salary should not be issued until the PWD employees across the country receives are paid their salaries.

Addressing Additional Registrar the CJ said " Registrar Sahib, this is my order, do not deposit cheque in my account".

He said he would ask his staff to deposit his cheque after making sure that all the employees have been paid.