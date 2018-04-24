Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Men throw punches, women grab each other's hair in wild fistfight at Benazir airport

ISLAMABAD: A group of men indulged in a brutal fistfight at Islamabad's Benazir International Airport on Friday.

A video of the incident shows two men pummeling another man with punches as  passengers  look on.

In the video, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans is being beaten  by two opponents.

It didn't take long before he manged to overcome both of them and start raining blows on their  faces and heads.

An onlooker, clad in a white t-shirt, attempted to separate them but to no avail.

Two women, apparently belonging to opposite sides, are also seen grabbing each other's  hear and yelling in pain.

Identities of the men and women involved in fight were not immediately known. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in Quetta suicide attack

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in Quetta suicide attack
In memory of Sabeen Mehmud

In memory of Sabeen Mehmud
The News impact: CJP Nisar takes notice of blind lawyer’s plea who dreamt of becoming judge

The News impact: CJP Nisar takes notice of blind lawyer’s plea who dreamt of becoming judge
Dennis thinks Sania, Shoaib should name their child 'Kashmir'

Dennis thinks Sania, Shoaib should name their child 'Kashmir'
Load More load more