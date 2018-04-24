Men throw punches, women grab each other's hair in wild fistfight at Benazir airport

ISLAMABAD: A group of men indulged in a brutal fistfight at Islamabad's Benazir International Airport on Friday.

A video of the incident shows two men pummeling another man with punches as passengers look on.

In the video, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans is being beaten by two opponents.

It didn't take long before he manged to overcome both of them and start raining blows on their faces and heads.

An onlooker, clad in a white t-shirt, attempted to separate them but to no avail.



Two women, apparently belonging to opposite sides, are also seen grabbing each other's hear and yelling in pain.



Identities of the men and women involved in fight were not immediately known.