Traffic wardens fine police personnel for not wearing helmet in Chitral

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, Traffic wardens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have fined over 50 police personnel riding on motorcycles for not wearing Helmets.



The extraordinary incident took place in Chitral, where police motorcycle riders were fined.

Meanwhile, orders have been issued to initiate departmental inquiry against them.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, whose party governs the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been praising the provincial police. He had claimed the police department in the KP was completely depoliticized and asked the other provinces to follow the footstep.