Nawaz Sharif flays Panama Papers JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the nation wants to know the identities of the 40 people who assisted the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed corruption allegations against him.

Speaking to media outside the accountability court, he said 40 people including 30 investigators and 10 staff members prepared the JIT report which became the basis for his ouster from the office of prime minister.

The former prime minister said everything stands exposed now.

Nawaz Sharif said Supreme Court decision against him was based on a Iqama (work permit).

He said the Iqama proved to be false and after the wrong decision incorrect facts have also started coming out.

"Who these JIT diamonds were? which departments they came from? Who provided these people to JIT and why were they given this role," he asked.

"When Wajid Zia is asked who these people were, he says he can't disclose their names," said Nawaz.

Addressing Wajid Zia he said: "You do not own this country, you are just a head of JIT. I am facing the case, and me and my nation want to know who these unknown people were who played this role".

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid said he has hope for justice from the court because there was nothing against him in the case.

He said many dangerous things are happening in the case and the facts that were hidden earlier are surfacing now.