Malala, Imran along with Jolie feature on ‘world’s most admired people in 2018’ list

The world’s youngest noble laureate, Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai, has made it to the seventh spot on the world's most admired people in 2018 list, surpassing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, singer Taylor Swift and Madonna as well as Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is the 20th most admired man, according to a YouGov study.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates have emerged on top as the world’s most admired man and woman .



The research entitled ‘world’s most admired people in 2018’ list featured former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle at the second places, with Obama taking 15 spots higher than Donald Trump.





Football stalwarts Ronaldo and Messi have claimed the 10th and 11th spots respectively, surpassing Pope Francis at number 16 of the men’s list.

Queen Elizabeth II has emerged as the top choice of Brits, along with other members of the royal family including Princess Kate, Prince Harry and William featuring eminently on both lists.

The study that has been conducted each year since 2015 separately for men and women was this time expanded to cover the views of people in 35 countries with more than 37,000 people being interviewed to obtain the results.

Conclusively, Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie both have emerged at top positions of the list every year since it has been conducted.