Fri April 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
April 11, 2018

PTI MNA Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker  Siraj Muhammad Khan has joined the  Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, expressing full confidence in PMLN's leadership. 

According to Geo's correspondent, the PTI MNA was present at the resident of Amir Muqam, the President of PMLN's Khyber Paktunkhwa chapter, and announced his decision in the presence of  Punjab Chief Minister and PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif.

Siraj Khan reposed confidence in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said joining of Siraj would strengthen the party.

Khan was elected from National Assembly constituency NA-6 Nowshera-II in the general election of 2013.

The report comes two days after  a number of PMLN lawmakers from south Punjab  quit their party.

They, however, haven't decided to join the PTI.

 



