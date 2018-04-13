PTI MNA Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan has joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, expressing full confidence in PMLN's leadership.

According to Geo's correspondent, the PTI MNA was present at the resident of Amir Muqam, the President of PMLN's Khyber Paktunkhwa chapter, and announced his decision in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister and PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif.

Siraj Khan reposed confidence in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.



Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said joining of Siraj would strengthen the party.



Khan was elected from National Assembly constituency NA-6 Nowshera-II in the general election of 2013.

The report comes two days after a number of PMLN lawmakers from south Punjab quit their party.

They, however, haven't decided to join the PTI.







