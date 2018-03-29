Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held

ISLAMABAD: The graduation ceremony of 120th Combat Support Course, 40th BLPC Course and commissioning of 10 cadets of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan on Thursday.



Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest of the ceremony. Mr Mehdi Honardoost, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief said “Let there be no doubt in the minds of our adversaries that PAF is fully committed to defend sovereignty of the country with utmost might and with all possible means.”



Addressing the parade, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said, “Certainly, your training at PAF Academy Asghar Khan has equipped you with ample knowledge in your respective professions. As officers, you will be required to establish your credentials by grooming yourselves at both professional as well as personal levels.”

He further said, “PAF has taken a number of initiatives to reinforce its operational preparedness. By the grace of Allah Almighty and the commitment of our personnel, we have successfully achieved various strategic milestones. I am glad to share that our efforts towards indigenization and self-reliance have been highly rewarding; the world-wide acclaim received by JF-17 is a manifestation of our indigenous defence production capabilities.”

He added “I strongly believe that PAF is fully capable to measure up to the aspirations of the people of Pakistan. With the entire Pakistani nation at our back, the resounding success of Air Power employment in synergy with sister services helped in eradicating the menace of terrorism and restoration of peace to the country and the region at large. This has made the whole nation proud of its Armed Forces and especially PAF.”

“I would like to reiterate that we are a peace-loving nation and want to live in peace with dignity and our desire for peaceful co-existence is for regional stability”.

A total of 47 cadets including 09 Lady Cadets were graduated at the occasion. The Chief Guest awarded branch insignia and trophies to the distinction holders.

Trophy for Best Performance in 120th Combat Support Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Sidra Abdullah, while Aviation Cadet Sajid Mahmood received trophy for Overall Best Performance in 40th BLPC Course.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling performance by “Eaglets”- the Para Motor Glider team of the Academy.