Two men killed in premises of Judicial Complex in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Two people were gunned down, during a court hearing, in the premises of the Judicial Complex in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Sources have revealed that the court was hearing a murder case at the judicial complex in Rawalpindi when gunshots killed two men and injured two others during the trial, the Geo news reported.

According to police, the firing began shortly after murder suspects, Ahsan Shirazi and Muteeullah Raheem, were called for interrogation. One witness, Abdul Sattar Khan, ambushed among other witnesses there, opened fire at the suspects, killing one and injuring another. In retaliation, the suspects’ relatives shot him to death him gunman in the instance.

The CPO told that two persons were killed, including witness Abdul Sattar himself who had died on the spot. The police sources added that two persons were severely injured, putting one in a critical condition.

Investigations have been launched to probe the entry of weapons in court’s premises, the city police officer declared adding that CCTV footage has also been acquired of the incident. The offenders will be taken into legal proceedings, the CPO said.

As per orders from IG Punjab Arif Nawaz, the CPO Rawalpindi has launched a three membered investigative team, headed by SP Potohar Syed Ali, for arrest of the involved offenders.