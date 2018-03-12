Krishna Kohli takes oath as Senator donning traditional Thari dress

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first Hindu Dalit woman to be elected as Senator, Krishna Kolhi, attended oath taking ceremony today clad in traditional Thari dress.



While showcasing her culture with tremendous pride, Kohli was dressed in a purple dress and white bangles that ran up to her shoulders.

“I’ll try to bring my community to the forefront,” she said exuding her cultural individuality.

She thanked Pakistan People’s Party efforts of recognising her as a potential Senate candidate and assuring her a seat.

“For the first time in history someone from my community has been selected,” she stated smiling brightly.

Kohli was accompanied by her parents at the oath taking ceremony that took place earlier in the morning today.