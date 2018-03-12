Mon March 12, 2018
March 12, 2018

Krishna Kohli takes oath as Senator donning traditional Thari dress

Krishna Kolhi (R) with her mother.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first Hindu Dalit woman to be elected as Senator, Krishna Kolhi, attended oath taking ceremony today clad in traditional Thari dress.

While showcasing her culture with tremendous pride, Kohli was dressed in a purple dress and white bangles that ran up to her shoulders.

“I’ll try to bring my community to the forefront,” she said exuding her cultural individuality.

Krishna Kumari (C) with Senator Sassui Palijo (R) and Anwar Lal Dean (L).

She thanked Pakistan People’s Party efforts of recognising her as a potential Senate candidate and assuring her a seat.

“For the first time in history someone from my community has been selected,” she stated smiling brightly.

Kohli was accompanied by her parents at the oath taking ceremony that took place earlier in the morning today.

