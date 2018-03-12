‘Punishment as per law’: SC rejects Shahid Masood’s reply in Zainab case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court rejected TV anchor Shahid Masood’s reply on Monday and observed that he will be dealt as per the law as it found allegations made by him in Zainab rape and murder case false.



Shahid Masood’s case was being heard by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Turning down Shahid’s reply, CJP Nisar remarked during the hearing that the time for apologizing is now over. Justice Ijazul Ahsan stated that Shahid Masood should have been careful about his responsibility.

Giving false information in the court is contempt, the CJP observed adding that the anchor will now face the consequences for misleading it.

The bench also directed the attorney general to submit his response on the matter.

Moreover, the court appointed notable lawyer Faisal Siddiqui as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it in the case.

Adjourning the hearing for a week, the court asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to apprise the court as to what was channels’ responsibility in this regard and for how long can the channel and/or programme can be put off-air.

Earlier this month, a joint investigation team appointed by the SC to investigate the anchor’s claims had declared that allegations made by the TV person in Zainab rape and murder case were baseless and a mere act of propagating sensationalism.

On March 7, Shahid Masood was directed to submit his detailed response before the court.

In his reply on Saturday he told the court that he does not contest the findings of the inquiry committee and will observe due diligence and remain cautious in his conduct in future.

"I further submit that whatever the inquiry committee has concluded, I do not contest and refute the same," wrote the anchor, who had earlier offered to be hanged if his allegations were proven incorrect.

He said although the committee had included him and others in the investigation, he "could not comment on the veracity of its (the committee) findings" because the court had itself selected members of the probe team.