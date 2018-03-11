Italian Navy Chief visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy at Karachi

KARACHI: Chief of Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli on his official visit to Pakistan, called on Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad on March 7.

Discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused in the meeting.

In the second leg of the visit, Admiral Valter Girardelli met various Naval Field Commands at Karachi.

During the visit to Karachi, Chief of Italian Navy called on Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in separate meetings.

During these meetings, besides discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration, the Chief of Italian Navy lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and commitments in maintaining peace and stability in the region through persistent participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and Counter Piracy Task Forces.

Admiral Valter Girardelli also laid floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam. He also visited various PN establishments and ships.

The visit of Chief of Italian Navy to Pakistan is expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Italy in general and the two Navies in particular.