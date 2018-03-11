UK and Saudi Arabia sign deals worth more than $2 bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Britain and Saudi Arabia signed commercial deals worth more than $2 billion during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s visit to London which ended on Friday, a joint statement said, without providing details.
At the start of the trip, the countries set themselves a 65 billion pound ($90 billion) trade and investment target for the coming years, with London looking for new post-Brexit markets for its services sector, and Prince Mohammed seeking to convince wary investors his country is a tolerant and modernising place.
RIYADH: Britain and Saudi Arabia signed commercial deals worth more than $2 billion during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s visit to London which ended on Friday, a joint statement said, without providing details.
At the start of the trip, the countries set themselves a 65 billion pound ($90 billion) trade and investment target for the coming years, with London looking for new post-Brexit markets for its services sector, and Prince Mohammed seeking to convince wary investors his country is a tolerant and modernising place.
Comments