Sun March 11, 2018
X

Business

REUTERS
March 10, 2018

UK and Saudi Arabia sign deals worth more than $2 bln


RIYADH: Britain and Saudi Arabia signed commercial deals worth more than $2 billion during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s visit to London which ended on Friday, a joint statement said, without providing details.

At the start of the trip, the countries set themselves a 65 billion pound ($90 billion) trade and investment target for the coming years, with London looking for new post-Brexit markets for its services sector, and Prince Mohammed seeking to convince wary investors his country is a tolerant and modernising place.

Federal budget to be presented on April 27

Trump introduces 25% tariff on steel, 10% on aluminum

China slams Trump tariffs: report

EU and South American bloc extend trade talks

