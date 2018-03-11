UK and Saudi Arabia sign deals worth more than $2 bln





RIYADH: Britain and Saudi Arabia signed commercial deals worth more than $2 billion during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s visit to London which ended on Friday, a joint statement said, without providing details.

At the start of the trip, the countries set themselves a 65 billion pound ($90 billion) trade and investment target for the coming years, with London looking for new post-Brexit markets for its services sector, and Prince Mohammed seeking to convince wary investors his country is a tolerant and modernising place.