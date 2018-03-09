China’s Chongqing invites Pakistani investors to attend logistics, auto exhibitions

CHENGDU: Chairman of China’s Chongqing city department for international trade has invited Pakistani businessmen and industrialists to attend global logistics exhibition and 16th Motor Cycle Expo being held in Chongqing later this year.



Chairman of the CCPIT (China Council for the Promotion of International Trade) Chongqing, He Yi with his delegation called on Pakistan's Consul General, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, in Chengdu on Thursday.

During the meeting, they emphasized the need to deepen and expand trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Chongqing.

Founded in 1952, the CCPIT is a national foreign trade and investment promotion agency.

The chairman principally underscored that CCPIT wants to (a) strengthen trade ties with Pakistan, (b) Invite Pakistani companies to participate in China-Chongqing International Logistics Exhibition being held in May as well as 16th Motor Cycle Expo that would be held in September, (c) Propose co-operation of Pakistan’s international business law companies with counterparts in Chongqing.

Welcoming the chairman, CG Mudassir assured him full support of the Pakistan government.

The CG underscored that Pakistan has internationally known lawyers and companies who could help Chongqing strengthen its legal framework, adding that as a result of CPEC and Gwadar, the business of logistics was witnessing tremendous growth in Pakistan. He hoped that companies of Pakistan and Chongqing could gain from each other’s experiences going forward.

The CG underlined that today’s Pakistan is passing through a massive economic transformation and becoming regional hub for connectivity, transportation, oil and gas supply lines.

Goldman Sachs had identified Pakistan as one of the N-11 (Next Eleven countries) having potential to become one of the world's largest economies in the 21st century

The Commercial Counsellor of the Consulate, Haroon Masood, at the meeting informed the CCPIT Chairman that Pakistan would like Chongqing to be the venue for 2019 Single-Country Exhibition.

The chairman warmly welcomed the proposal and assured that Chongqing Municipality will extend best possible cooperation to Pakistan to successfully hold 2019 Single-Country Exhibition.