Pak Army downs Indian spy drone along LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Pak Army on Tuesday shot down Indian spy drone for violating Pakistanâ€™s air space along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said.



According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, the Pakistan Army shot down Indian spy drone in Chirikot sector of LoC.

It was the fourth drone Pak Army has shot down in the past one year for violating Pakistani space.

Pakistan Army troops have taken the debris of the Indian spy drone in custody, the ISPR said.