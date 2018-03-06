Tue March 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 6, 2018

Air Chief Sohail Aman pays farewell call on Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman paid a farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour.

During the call, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi acknowledged and commended the remarkable services of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for Pakistan and PAF.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the dynamic role played by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman during his tenure of command to enhance the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force and improve synergy with PN.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman thanked Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for his support and well wishes.

