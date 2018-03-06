Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MQM-P lawmaker Shazia Farooq attempts suicide


KARACHI: Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shazia Farooq on Monday tried to commit suicide by excessively taking sleeping pills after being criticised by the party leadership on suspicion of voting for a PPP-backed candidate in the recently held Senate polls.

Soon after the incident, Shazia was immediately  shifted  to Abbasi Shaheed hospital  for further treatment, where she was reported in stable condition. She attempted suicide by excessively consuming sleeping pills. MQM-P leadership also arrived in hospital to inquire after her health.

Shazia  was among the party’s six MPAs of the Sindh Assembly who  allegedly voted for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), defying the party orders.

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar had claimed that other than Shazia, five party members namely Naila Muneer, Heer Soho, Sameeta Afzal, Saleem Bandhani and Naheed Begum were served show-cause notices for violating party orders.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

FIA arrest Daesh propagandist

FIA arrest Daesh propagandist

With gas and diplomacy, Russia embraces Cold War foe Pakistan

With gas and diplomacy, Russia embraces Cold War foe Pakistan
Four suspected terrorists gunned down in Chaman encounter

Four suspected terrorists gunned down in Chaman encounter
Lawmaker Khursheed Shah’s surprising entry at son’s nuptials

Lawmaker Khursheed Shah’s surprising entry at son’s nuptials

Load More load more