MQM-P lawmaker Shazia Farooq attempts suicide





KARACHI: Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shazia Farooq on Monday tried to commit suicide by excessively taking sleeping pills after being criticised by the party leadership on suspicion of voting for a PPP-backed candidate in the recently held Senate polls.

Soon after the incident, Shazia was immediatelyÂ shiftedÂ to Abbasi Shaheed hospitalÂ for further treatment, where she was reported in stable condition. She attempted suicide by excessively consuming sleeping pills. MQM-P leadership also arrived in hospital to inquire after her health.

ShaziaÂ was among the partyâ€™s six MPAs of the Sindh Assembly whoÂ allegedly voted for the Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP), defying the party orders.



MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar had claimed that other than Shazia, five party members namely Naila Muneer, Heer Soho, Sameeta Afzal, Saleem Bandhani and Naheed Begum were served show-cause notices for violating party orders.