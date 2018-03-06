ECP releases list of preliminary delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has published the list of preliminary delimitation of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.



The new delimitation of electoral constituencies was carried out under population census that was held recently.

According to a notification of the Commission, Islamabad capital territory will have 3 constituencies, Punjab 141, Sindh 61, KPK 39, Balochistan 16 and Federally Administered Tribal Areas will have 12 constituencies in the national assembly.

As per the list of new constituencies, the number of seats of Sindh and FATA will remain the same while Punjab has lost 7 seats.

However, Federal Capital Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have gained one, four and two seats respectively.

As per preliminary list, the first constituency of National Assembly will be NA-1 Chitral instead of Peshawar while last constituency will be Lasbella, Balochistan.

The constituencies of NA in KP would be from NA-1 to NA-39 while in FATA the constituencies of NA from 40 to 51.

In federal capital Islamabad the constituencies of NA would be NA-52 and NA-54.

In Punjab the constituencies of NA would be from NA-55 to NA-195. The first constituency of Punjab Assembly would be Attock and last would be Rajanpur.

In Sindh, the constituencies of NA would be from NA-196 to NA-256 Karachi.

In Balochistan, the constituencies of NA would be from NA-256 Qila Saifullah Sheerani to NA-272 Gwadar.

The ECP sources said that initial publication of new constituencies would be for 30 days. Any objection raised by voter of any constituency regarding these constituencies can be submitted in written form till April 3, 2018 in the central secretariat of ECP along with all required documents. (Web Desk/Online)