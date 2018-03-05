Mon March 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan admits PTI lawmakers sold votes in Senate elections


KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday admitted that lawmakers from his party sold themselves in the Senate elections.

He was talking to media persons in Karachi.

While admitting that MPAs from the ruling PTI took bribes, Khan asked the Chief Justice to take notice of the matter. Will the masses respect politicians any more, he asked.

Khan was apparently perturbed on losing Senate seats from the Khyber Pakhtwnka assembly at the hands of Pakistan People's Party, which managed to pull off two seats despite having only seven members.

I have talked to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and he is investigating to ascertain what happened, he said adding that ‘we know who paid the bribe but don’t know who pocketed the money’. Rs 40 million were paid to each MPA, the PTI chief said. 

Taking a jibe at the leadership of MQM-P and PPP, he said Karachi was plundered during the past decade and nothing was done for the masses.

I will contest election from Karachi and PTI will make the city a true city of lights.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP, PTI make contact for Senate chairman, deputy chairman election

PPP, PTI make contact for Senate chairman, deputy chairman election
Pak Navy conducts successful firing of Anti-ship Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea

Pak Navy conducts successful firing of Anti-ship Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea
Dual nationality: SC orders ECP to halt notification of four newly elected Senators

Dual nationality: SC orders ECP to halt notification of four newly elected Senators
Race for Chairman Senate slot in full swing

Race for Chairman Senate slot in full swing
Load More load more