Imran Khan admits PTI lawmakers sold votes in Senate elections





KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday admitted that lawmakers from his party sold themselves in the Senate elections.

He was talking to media persons in Karachi.

While admitting that MPAs from the ruling PTI took bribes, Khan asked the Chief Justice to take notice of the matter. Will the masses respect politicians any more, he asked.

Khan was apparently perturbed on losing Senate seats from the Khyber Pakhtwnka assembly at the hands of Pakistan People's Party, which managed to pull off two seats despite having only seven members.

I have talked to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and he is investigating to ascertain what happened, he said adding that ‘we know who paid the bribe but don’t know who pocketed the money’. Rs 40 million were paid to each MPA, the PTI chief said.

Taking a jibe at the leadership of MQM-P and PPP, he said Karachi was plundered during the past decade and nothing was done for the masses.

I will contest election from Karachi and PTI will make the city a true city of lights.