Mon March 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nine killed, several wounded in Gujar Khan road mishap

RAWALPINDI: At least nine people were killed and 28 others were injured in a road crash at GT Road in Gujar Khan on Sunday.

According to details, a passenger bus collided with two trucks on the GT Road, killing at least nine people and wounding up to 28. The accident occurred after one of the trucks attempted to overtake and lost the control, claimed the rescue sources.

The emergency services immediately rushed to the scene and stared the rescue operation, the dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital, while 14 critically wounded passengers were sent to Rawalpindi for treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PML-N backed Yasir Sindhu wins PP-30 by-poll

PML-N backed Yasir Sindhu wins PP-30 by-poll
Army Chief lays foundation stone of desalination plant in Gwadar

Army Chief lays foundation stone of desalination plant in Gwadar
Imran terms Lahore as world’s most polluted city

Imran terms Lahore as world’s most polluted city
Bilawal holds meeting with PPP Senators-elect, extends congratulations

Bilawal holds meeting with PPP Senators-elect, extends congratulations
Load More load more