Nine killed, several wounded in Gujar Khan road mishap

RAWALPINDI: At least nine people were killed and 28 others were injured in a road crash at GT Road in Gujar Khan on Sunday.

According to details, a passenger bus collided with two trucks on the GT Road, killing at least nine people and wounding up to 28. The accident occurred after one of the trucks attempted to overtake and lost the control, claimed the rescue sources.

The emergency services immediately rushed to the scene and stared the rescue operation, the dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital, while 14 critically wounded passengers were sent to Rawalpindi for treatment.