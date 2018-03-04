Sun March 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 4, 2018

FC seizes arms and explosives in Dera Bugti raid

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps on Sunday  recovered heavy cache of explosives during a search operation in Dera Bugti on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces carried out a raid in Dera Bugti on a tip off.

The ISPR stated that the weapons seized during the raid on a terrorist   hideout included explosives, mines, detonators and RPG rockets.

The Intelligence-based operation was launched on the terrorist hideout as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. 

