FC seizes arms and explosives in Dera Bugti raid

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps on SundayÂ recovered heavy cache of explosives during a search operation in Dera Bugti on Sunday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces carried out a raid in Dera Bugti on a tip off.
The ISPR stated that the weapons seized during the raid on a terroristÂ Â hideout included explosives, mines, detonators and RPG rockets.
The Intelligence-based operation was launched on the terrorist hideout as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.Â
