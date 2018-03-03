PAF's Search & Rescue squadron re-equipped with Agusta copters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force achieved a significant milestone on Saturday when its No 88 Search & Rescue squadron was re-equipped with AW-139 (Agusta Westland) helicopters.

With the induction of this state of the art helicopter on its inventory, the Search & Rescue squadron has been renamed as No 88 Combat Support Squadron and Advanced Helicopter Training School.

To mark this significant event in the glowing history of PAF, a ceremony was held at PAF Base, Shahbaz (Jacobabad) where Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest.



On this occasion, Air Chief reviewed a smartly turned out guard of honour by the personnel of the Base.

A three-ship formation, comprising 01 MI 171 and 02 AW 139 Agusta helicopters, presented the fly past over the venue.

Addressing at the ceremony, the Air Chief said, â€œPAF, after an in-depth analysis of the Search & Rescue platforms available worldwide, selected AW-139 as the most effective solution for its requirements. The state-of-the-art machine that we have inducted is a manifestation of stern commitment of the Pakistan Air Force to modernization and capability enhancement. I firmly believe that this will become a stepping stone in achieving more complex capabilities as regard to the Helo fleet.

The AW-139 promises a feature of enhancing PAF capability due to its versatile roles. The vision of taking Helo fleet of PAF into 21st century could not have been achieved any other wayâ€. He further said, â€œToday, Alhamdulillah; the long awaited vision of PAF to acquire Night and maritime Search & Rescue capability has been achieved with the AW-139 operationalisationâ€.

The induction of AW-139 helicopters would considerably enhance the operational capabilities of the squadron which was flying vintage MI 171 helicopters earlier. Being a pioneer squadron of AW-139 helicopters in PAF, it would also serve as a conversion unit for the young pilots to train them on this system.

High ranking military officials along with civil dignitaries also attended the ceremony







