Two Pak Army soldiers martyred in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan security personnel were martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.
According to ISPR, the military’s media wing, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector of LoC, resulting two Pak Army personnel were martyred.
They include Sepoy Muneer Chohan, 32 years, resident of village Kahuta and Sepoy Amir Hussain, 28 resident of district Bhimber.
Pakistan Army troops befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing. There are reports of substantial damage to Indian posts.
