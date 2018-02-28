No question of inclusion of Pakistan in FATF black-list: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a weekly media briefing, has said that Pakistan is not in the grey-list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and it would be place on the list in June this year.



Dr Faisal said, â€œThere is no question of inclusion of Pakistan in the black list as this is meant for countries not cooperating while Pakistan is actively cooperating with the Task Force.â€

To a question about recent meeting of global anti-money laundering group, the spokesman said â€œPakistan took several measures during the last two years as per requirements of FATF.â€ He said further actions would be taken for addressing any remaining deficiency.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal said and Pakistan and the United States desire to move forward and find common ground for continued cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported.

The latest visit of senior Director at the US National Security Council Lisa Curtis was an indication to this desire, he added.

The spokesperson said during the visit, both sides expressed desire to work together to pursue the common objective of stabilizing Afghanistan.

To a question about the belligerent statements by Indian Army Chief, he said these reflect the unfortunate jingoistic mindset in India.

The spokesperson added as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan exercises restraint but our armed forces are fully capable of responding to any threat.Â

