Maverick climber calls off ´suicidal´ solo bid to summit Pakistan's K2

ISLAMABAD: Russian-Polish climber Denis Urubko has called off his attempt to summit K2 alone during winter, a post on his former teammatesÂ´ Facebook page said Monday, after a weekend drama saw him begin what another climber had called a suicide mission.

Urubko, 44, was part of a team of Polish mountaineers attempting to be the first to scale the worldÂ´s second highest peak in winter.

But he broke away from the group on Saturday after a series of disagreements, sparking fears for his safety on one of the worldÂ´s most dangerous climbs.

On Monday he ended his attempt, capping a dramatic three days on the mountain, a statement on the Polish expeditionÂ´s Facebook page said.

"Denis Urubko, according to his convictions regarding the end of the winter season, decided to leave the Winter Expedition on K2," the statement said.

"The decision was accepted by the participants of the expedition, who did not see any further possibility of cooperation with Denis after his independent attempt to get (to) the top."

The rest of his former team are believed to still be preparing their own summit bid.

The Polish team arrived at the K2 base camp late last year, enduring sub-zero temperatures and gale-force winds.

But Urubko had become increasingly frustrated with their pace after a series of delays, including the daring night-time rescue of French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol on another Pakistani mountain, Nanga Parbat, in January.

Urubko had volunteered to go to Nanga Parbat as part of that rescue team.

But K2 expert Rehmat Ullah Baig said the mission forced the Poles to readjust their initial plans and choose a new route, a move that Urubko was said to be unhappy with.

He left his team members behind on Saturday after arguing that waiting until March would make a summit more difficult.

"He has had a heated debate with the team leader and left for the summit without saying a word," a porter accompanying the group told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Polish team confirmed the incident, saying Urubko left Camp Two without a radio after refusing to speak to the expeditionÂ´s leader.

Â Â´Completely suicidalÂ´

Fellow mountaineers had expressed concern at any solo attempt while also acknowledging UrubkoÂ´s extraordinary abilities.

"He is the most outstanding Himalayan climber of today. You can rank him among the top five active legends of mountaineering," said PakistanÂ´s most accomplished climber Nazir Sabir, who has summited both K2 and Everest.

Others said the lone attempt was the height of recklessness.

"A solo attempt of K2 in winter is completely suicidal," said Pakistani climber Mirza Ali.

Asghar Ali Porik, owner of Jasmine Tours, the company organising the summit, said he had not yet been informed about arranging UrubkoÂ´s journey back.

But he hailed the climberÂ´s decision to call off his bid as "expected and honourable".

Earlier Monday an expedition spokesman told AFP that for the rest of the Polish team, some of whom are in base camp and some at Camp Two, "the expedition is going according to the plan".

Everest has been summited by thousands of climbers young and old but K2 is a much lonelier place. Around 300 have made it to the top since the first ascent 60 years ago. Many climbers have died on the descent.

Northern Pakistan is home to some of the worldÂ´s tallest mountains, including K2 in the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nestled between the western end of the Himalayas, the Hindu Kush mountains and the Karakoram range, Gilgit-Baltistan has 18 of the worldÂ´s 50 highest peaks.Â