CCI directs provinces for establishment of priority SEZs under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday directed provinces to submit bankable proposals/documents for establishment of priority Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for early implementation.



Board of Investment (BOI) briefed the CCI regarding development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired 35th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) held in the PM Office.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Punjab Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha attended the meeting.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present.

The CCI reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken during its meeting held on November, 24, 2017.

Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training briefed the CCI on matters pertaining to Higher Education and other similar bodies in Post-Eighteenth Amendment Scenario.

The CCI noted that as per the Constitution, formulation of standards in institutions for higher education and research, scientific and technical institution is the responsibility of the federal government.

It was agreed that both the federal and provincial governments would undertake monitoring, evaluation and accreditation of such institutes.

CCI also directed the Federal Ministry of Education to work on a proposal in consultation with all stakeholders for establishment of a national level testing body for unified assessment standards across the country.

To further enhance representation of provinces in Higher Education Commission (HEC), it was decided that among the seven members (prominent educationists) being appointed by the Prime Minister, representation of all the provinces will be ensured.

The CCI discussed Gas and Electricity management by the Provinces including generation, transmission and distribution.

The CCI deliberated upon the issue of problems being faced by the Sugarcane growers in timely payments on prescribed rates.

Expressing concerns, the Prime Minister directed Ministry of National Food Security to work with provinces for early resolution of the issue.

While discussing Power related issues of Balochistan, the CCI directed Planning Commission and the Power Division to expedite energy projects in the province.

The CCI considered and assented to place draft Bill for the Establishment of National Metrology Institute of Pakistan, (NMIP) before the Parliament.

NEPRA presented its Annual Report 2014-15 & State of Industry Report 2015 and Annual Report 2015-16 & State of Industry Report, 2016 before the CCI.

The CCI also decided that the federal government may devise a National Policy Framework for ensuring wellbeing of the Senior Citizens in consultation with the provincial government and relevant federal ministries.

The document would serve as a guiding document for all the governments for having their own respective policy and legal instrument by meeting the broad parameters set forth in the policy framework.

While discussing the allocation of additional water supply for Karachi City (K4 Project), the meeting decided that the issue would be taken up after a detailed presentation by the Ministry of Water Resources on the availability and distribution of water under IRSA Accord.