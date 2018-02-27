9th Combat'18 concludes after four-days of enthusiastic participation

KARACHI: In a bid to bring out the capabilities of the students in the field of Information Technology and to provide them with a platform to foster their expertise in IT, 'Combat 18' was organized for the ninth consecutive year by PAF-Kiet in which students from various varsities participated to test their skills. The event was held in the premises of PAF-KIET North Nazimabad Campus, in Karachi from February 22 to 25.

The four-day event proved to be an action-packed combination of education, entertainment and opportunities for students from all over the city. The sessions ranged from motivational speaking to ethical hacking.

President of Youth Parliament and director-general of Reborn Training & Services Owais Rabbani, who was the chief guest, lauded the efforts of students for organizing this event and making it a huge success. He asserted that events like this, help bright students bring their ideas into reality as they receive exposure from industry professionals.

Talking to media, assistant professors and lead organizers of the event Shah Muhammad Emad and Sohail Imran highlighted the importance of holding IT related events in the university.

â€œPAF-KIET has been successfully holding this â€˜Computing Battleâ€™ for the last nine years and students are acquiring a great deal of technical training and professional development through itâ€, they added.

Students competed for top positions in various programs including Speed Programming, Algomania, Predictive Analysis, Network Design, UI/UX Web Design, Database Design, Counter-Strike, DOTA 2, FIFA 18, NFS Most Wanted, and Innovative Business Idea.