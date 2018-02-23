Foreign Office rejects Indian media reports FATF put Pakistan on 'grey list'

Pakistan on Friday dismissed Indian media reports that a global money-laundering watchdog has placed it back on its terrorist financing watchlist.

The rumors came days after reports that Pakistan had been given a three-month reprieve before being placed on the list, which could hamper banking and hurt foreign investment.

US has spent the past week lobbying member countries of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan on the so-called "grey list" of nations that are not doing enough to combat terrorism financing.

Quoting a FATF spokesman Geo News reported that a final decision about PakistanÂ would be announced after conclusion of the watchdog meeting.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman said US and UK had requested the FATF to put Pakistan on the "grey list".

He said Pakistan had already taken measures to address concerns raised by US and an action plan was being formally implemented in this regard.

Earlier in the week China, Turkey, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) were opposed the US -led move against Pakistan .



