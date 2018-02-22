PMLN workers burst into laughter as Nawaz tells a funny joke

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PrimeÂ Nawaz Sharif on Thursday seemed nonchalant in a meeting withÂ party leaders and workers a day afterÂ beingÂ Â removed as head of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as a result of Supreme Court orders.
Maryam Nawaz, the daughterÂ of the former prime minister,Â posted aÂ tweet with a video that shows Mian Nawaz Sharif telling a joke in a casualÂ manner.
The jokeÂ about a horse raceÂ Â sends the participants into fits ofÂ laughter .
