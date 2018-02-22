Thu February 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 22, 2018

PMLN workers burst into laughter as Nawaz tells a funny joke

Prime  Nawaz Sharif on Thursday seemed nonchalant in a meeting with  party leaders and workers a day after  being   removed as head of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as a result of Supreme Court orders.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter  of the former prime minister,  posted a  tweet with a video that shows Mian Nawaz Sharif telling a joke in a casual  manner.

The joke  about a horse race   sends the participants into fits of  laughter .


